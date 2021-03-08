SSC Declares Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 2019 Exam Final Result; Score Card On March 10

SSC MTS 2019 final result has been declared.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam 2019. The scorecards of all candidates, whether qualified or not, will be released by the Commission on March 10. The link to download SSC MTS 2019 score cards will be available till March 31.

SSC MTS 2019 Result

"Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 10.03.2021. This facility will be available from 10.03.2021 to 31.03.2021. Candidates may check their individual's marks by using their Registration No. and Registered Password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard," the SSC has said in a notification.

The SSC has withheld the result of 607 candidates due to suspected malpractices.

Selection to MTS posts is done through a computer based exam and descriptive paper. The final selection and allocation of States/ UTs will be made on the basis of performance of the candidates in computer-based test, the preference of States/ UTs given by them in the online application form and the age-group of the candidates. For MTS posts there are two age groups: 18-25 years and 18-27 years.

