SSC JHT Notification For 283 Vacancies Released. Details Here

SSC JHT recruitment 2020 notification is available at ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT recruitment 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator today. The registration for the SSC JHT recruitment 2020 has begun and July 27 is the last for application. The Commission will hold an open competitive examination for recruitment of Group B Non-Gazetted posts of JHT, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator for various ministries, departments and organizations in the Government of India. The application process for SSC JHT recruitment can be completed through the official portal of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

This SSC recruitment will be done for 283 posts.

"The vacancies are tentative. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated through the website of the Commission," SSC JHT recruitment notification said.

SSC JHT recruitment's Paper 1 examination will be held in October while the Paper 2 will be in January next year.

Paper 1 will consist of objective type multiple choice questions only.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper 1.

Marks scored by candidates in computer based examination will be normalized by using normalising formula. These scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

SSC JHT recruitment 2020: Important dates

Submission of online applications: 29-06-2020 to 25-07-2020

Last date and time for receipt of applications: 25-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 27-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 29-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 31-07-2020

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): 06-10-2020

Date of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper): 31-01-2021

SSC JHT recruitment 2020: How to apply

Applications are required to be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. ssc.nic.in.

For detailed instructions, candidates may refer to the official SSC JHT notification available online at ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT recruitment 2020: Indicative syllabus

Paper 1 (Computer Based Examination):

The questions will be designed to test the candidates' understanding of the languages and literature, correct use of words, phrases and idioms and ability to write the languages correctly, precisely and effectively. The questions will be of degree level.

Paper 2:

Translation and Essay: This paper will contain two passages for translation - one passage for translation from Hindi to English and one passage for translation from English to Hindi, and an Essay each in Hindi and English, to test the candidates‟ translation skills and their ability to write as well as comprehend the two languages correctly, precisely and effectively. The level of the paper will be consistent with the educational qualifications prescribed.

Click here for more Jobs News