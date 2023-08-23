SSC Junior Hindi Translator JHT Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Submit The Online Application Is September 12

(Representative Image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the official notification for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) and Other Translator 2023 positions.

Individuals who are keen on applying for the SSC JHT 2023 recruitment and meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the online portal starting from August 22, 2023, until September 12, 2023.

The official notification contains comprehensive information about eligibility requirements, age limitations, selection process, syllabus, exam pattern, salary structure, and all other pertinent details regarding the SSC Junior Hindi Translator Recruitment Exam 2023.

The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive computer-based examination for direct recruitment to the posts of Group 'B' Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Senior Translator for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations of the Government of India.

Important dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: 22.08.2023 to 12.09.2023

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 12.09.2023 (2300 hours).

Last date and time for making an online fee payment: 12.09.2023 (2300 hours).

Date of Window for Application Form Correction and Online Payment of Correction Charges: 13.09.2023 to 14.09.2023 (2300 hours)

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): October, 2023