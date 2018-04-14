SSC Declares JE Paper 1 Result; Check Now Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Paper 1 result for Junior Engineer exam 2017. The Commission has released the list of candidates shortlisted for appearing in JE paper 2 exam which is the descriptive paper.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC JE Result 2018: Know How To Check New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Paper 1 result for Junior Engineer exam 2017. The Commission has released the list of candidates shortlisted for appearing in JE paper 2 exam which is the descriptive paper. Results have been declared for 569930 candidates who had appeared for the examination in various centres all over the country for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract disciplines. Candidates who had appeared for the exam on 22-29 January 2018 can now check the result at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.



SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2017: Know How To Check Go to the official website

Click on the 'Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2017 - Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)'

Click on the result link

SSC has declared the result in a .pdf file

The result page contains details of the candidates like roll number, category and name.

SSC JE Paper 1 Result Highlights A total of 225723 had appeared for Civil, 149758 for Electrical and 194449 for Mechanical disciplines.

5855 candidates will appear for the descriptive paper

The cut off for unreserved category in Civil engineering discipline is 117 marks; it is 136.25 marks for Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering discipline

JE paper 2 exam will be held on 29 April 2018.

'Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be hosted shortly on the Commission's website,' says the official update.

