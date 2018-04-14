SSC Declares JE Paper 1 Result; Check Now

Comments
SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2017: Know How To Check
- Go to the official website
- Click on the 'Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2017 - Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)'
- Click on the result link
- SSC has declared the result in a .pdf file
- The result page contains details of the candidates like roll number, category and name.
SSC JE Paper 1 Result Highlights
- A total of 225723 had appeared for Civil, 149758 for Electrical and 194449 for Mechanical disciplines.
- 5855 candidates will appear for the descriptive paper
- The cut off for unreserved category in Civil engineering discipline is 117 marks; it is 136.25 marks for Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering discipline
- JE paper 2 exam will be held on 29 April 2018.
- 'Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be hosted shortly on the Commission's website,' says the official update.
