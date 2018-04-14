SSC CGL Tier 2 Tentative Answer Key Released

Candidates shall have to pay Rs 100 per answer for raising objections against the answer key. 'The candidates may login using their same USER ID and Password which were used during the Examination and submit representations,' clarifies the Commission.
SSC will release the final answer key after considering the objections raised in the primary one.
CommentsJE Paper 1 result held in January 2018 for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract disciplines. The Commission has released the list of candidates shortlisted for appearing in JE paper 2 exam which is the descriptive paper. Results have been declared for 569930 candidates who had appeared for the examination.
