SSC CGL Tier 2 Tentative Answer Key Released SSC CGL tier 2 answer key has been released online. Candidates who wish to challenge the primary answer key can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC CGL Tier 2 Tentative Answer Key: Download Now New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the primary answer key for CGL tier 2 exam. Answer keys have been released for the re-exams as well. SSC had conducted the re-exams in March 2018. The Commission has allowed candidates to raise objections against the answer key before 16 April 2018. Candidates who wish to challenge the primary answer key can apply online at ssc.nic.in. In order to log in to the online answer key challenge submission portal, candidates need their exam roll number, password and exam date. The exam was held from 17 February-22 February 2018.



Candidates shall have to pay Rs 100 per answer for raising objections against the answer key. 'The candidates may login using their same USER ID and Password which were used during the Examination and submit representations,' clarifies the Commission.



SSC will release the final answer key after considering the objections raised in the primary one.



SSC has also released the



Click here for more



Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the primary answer key for CGL tier 2 exam. Answer keys have been released for the re-exams as well. SSC had conducted the re-exams in March 2018. The Commission has allowed candidates to raise objections against the answer key before 16 April 2018. Candidates who wish to challenge the primary answer key can apply online at ssc.nic.in. In order to log in to the online answer key challenge submission portal, candidates need their exam roll number, password and exam date. The exam was held from 17 February-22 February 2018.Candidates shall have to pay Rs 100 per answer for raising objections against the answer key. 'The candidates may login using their same USER ID and Password which were used during the Examination and submit representations,' clarifies the Commission.SSC will release the final answer key after considering the objections raised in the primary one. SSC has also released the JE Paper 1 result held in January 2018 for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract disciplines. The Commission has released the list of candidates shortlisted for appearing in JE paper 2 exam which is the descriptive paper. Results have been declared for 569930 candidates who had appeared for the examination.Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter