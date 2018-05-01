SSC Releases Final Answer Key For Junior Engineer Paper 1 Exam Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of Junior Engineer exam 2017. The result was declared on 13 April.

SSC JE Paper 1 Final Answer Key Released: Download Now

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of Junior Engineer exam 2017. The result was declared on 13 April. SSC had conducted Junior Engineer paper 1 exam in January. The week long exam was held for civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying & contract disciplines. A total of 225723 had appeared for Civil, 149758 for Electrical and 194449 for Mechanical disciplines. In the result declared on April 13, the Commission has shortlisted a total of 5855 candidates for the appearing in the descriptive paper.



SSC JE Result 2018 Highlights



'In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has now decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination 2017 (Paper-I) on its website,' reads the official update.



Concerned candidates need to have their roll number, examination password and date of exam for logging to the portal.



The SSC JE final answer keys will be available till May 30, 2018.

