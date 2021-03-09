SSC Releases Final Answer Key Of Junior Engineer Paper 1 Exam 2019

SSC has released the final answer key of JE paper 1 exam 2019.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Junior Engineer paper 1 exam which was held in October and December 2020. The result of the SSC JE paper 1 exam was released on March 1. A total of 5,681 candidates have qualified the exam and will appear for paper 2 which is tentatively scheduled on March 21.

SSC JE Final Answer Key

The Commission has released the final answer keys of the exam. Candidates can download it from the official website of the SSC. The answer keys along with the question paper will be available on the website till March 28.

"The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 08.03.2021 (06:00 PM) to 28.03.2021 (06:00 PM)," the Commission has said.

For the paper 2, the SSC has said that the status of city of examination and Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the respective Regional Offices. However, the candidates who are unable to download their Admission Certificates may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately.

SSC conducts exams for selection of Junior Engineer in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts discipline.

Click here for more Jobs News