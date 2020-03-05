SSC Yet To Announce Junior Engineer (JE) Exam Date

The SSC had notified the JE 2019 recruitment in August, 2019.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is yet to announce the dates for the first phase computer based test for Junior Engineer recruitment. The SSC had notified the JE 2019 recruitment in August, 2019. The application process was held till September 12. The Commission has so far not given any update on the exam dates. However as per the exam calendar released by the SSC in October 2019 the JE 2019 first paper is scheduled from March 30 to April 2.

The exam will be computer based and will be held for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The posts are Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400- 112400) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

The exam will have questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical).

After the completion of the exam, the SSC will release answer keys of the exam. Candidates can raise objections against the answer keys and submit representations, if any, within the time limit given by the Commission through on-line modality only.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be shortlisted for another exam which will be descriptive in nature. As per SSC's exam calendar the descriptive paper will be held on June 21. This paper has to be written either in Hindi or in English.

