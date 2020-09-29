SSC To Notify Junior Engineer (JE) Exam Details This Week

SSC JE 2020: Application process begins on October 1

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will notify the details Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment on October 1 and begin the registration process for the selection exams. As per the new exam calendar of SSC, which it had released on September 25, the registration process for SSC JE exam will be open till October 30. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms which will be available online at ssc.nic.in.

Selection to Junior Engineer posts is done through a computer based test and a descriptive type exam. The computer based test will have questions from general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness and general engineering. The descriptive type exam will have exams related to general engineering and will specific to the discipline.

The computer based test will be held from March 22, 2021 to March 25, 2021.

In 2019, the exam was notified in August. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the exams were postponed. As per the new exam calendar, SSC JE 2019 computer based test will be held from October 27 to October 30. The descriptive test will be held in January, 2021.

Through this exam, SSC recruits JEs in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts disciplines for various ministries, departments and organisations.

