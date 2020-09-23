SSC To Release Junior Engineer Exam 2020 Notification Next Week

SSC JE 2020: Registration can be done from October 1 to October 30.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification and begin registration for Junior Engineer (JE) exam 2020 on October 1. SSC holds open competitive exam for selection of Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts discipline in various ministries and departments. The posts are Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400- 112400) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission.

Graduate and diploma engineers are eligible for the exam.

SSC selects candidates for the JE post through a computer based test and a descriptive type exam. The computer based test will have questions from general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness and general engineering. The descriptive type exam will have exams related to general engineering and will specific to the discipline.

For JE recruitment 2020, SSC will conduct the computer based test in March, 2021.

Slide-rule, calculator, logarithm table and steam table are allowed to be taken to the exam hall during the descriptive type exam.

If SSC makes any changes to the JE selection process, it will notify the same in the exam notification.

Last year, the recruitment was announced on August 13, 2019. The tier 1 exam will be held from October 27 to October 30. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of infection, the SSC could not hold exams this year.

Meanwhile, SSC has released the exam calendar for 2020-2021.

