SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 Result Out: 5,681 Candidates Qualify For Paper 2

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the exam held in October and December 2020 for the first paper of Junior Engineer (JE) selection. The SSC JE result is available on the official website ssc.nic.in. The individual marks of the candidates will be released by the Commission on March 8. Candidates can check their marks till March 28 using their registration number and password.

SSC JE 2019 Result

Candidates who have qualified this exam will appear for the second paper which is tentatively scheduled on March 21. "The status of city of examination and Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the respective Regional Offices. However, the candidates who are unable to download their Admission Certificates may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately," the SSC has said.

On the pass mark, the SSC has said, "minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I have been fixed as 30% (i.e. 60 marks) for UR, 25% (i.e. 50 marks) for OBC & EWS and 20% (i.e. 40 marks) for all other categories."

After the completion of the exam the SSC had released the answer keys. It had allowed candidates to challenge it with relevant representations. The answer keys were then modified on the basis of the challenges raised by the candidates. "Representations received from the candidates against the Tentative Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The modified Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. The Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 08.03.2021," it has said.

