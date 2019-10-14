SSC Releases Answer Key For Junior Engineer Tier I Exam

SSC JE 2018 Tier I exam answer key released

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination 2018. The exam was conducted in computer-based mode from September 23 to September 27, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can also submit their objections, if any, on the answer key. Apart from the answer key, the Commission has also released the response sheet of the candidates.

To download the answer key and response sheet, candidates would need to login using their Examination Roll Number and Password.

The last date to submit objection on the SSC JE exam answer key is October 17, 2019. Candidates need to pay Rs. 100 for each objection submitted. The link to submit objection will be active only till 12:00 afternoon on October 17.

"The candidates' may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit," reads the SSC notice on JE answer key and response sheet. Candidates can login here for answer key and response sheet.

The Commission will release the final result for the Tier I JE exam after resolution of the objections received on the answer key. The raw marks scored by candidates will be normalized as per the formula released by the Commission earlier.

Meanwhile, the Commission is yet to notify the examination date for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination 2019.

