SSC Invites Applications For 2,049 Posts, Check Selection Process, Other Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has initiated the registration process for various posts in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,049 vacancies. Interested and eligible students can apply for the posts by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is March 18.

The window for application form correction is set to open from March 22 to 24. The SSC is scheduled to hold the computer-based examinations from May 6 to 8.

SSC 2024: Examination Fee

Candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and applicants from SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen categories are exempt from paying any fees. The last date to submit the fee online is March 19.

SSC 2024: Exam Pattern

The SSC will hold three separate Computer-Based Tests (CBT) comprising objective-type multiple-choice questions for posts requiring minimum educational qualifications of matriculation, higher secondary, and graduation or above levels.



Candidates will receive 2 marks for each correct answer while 0.5 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response. Candidates will have 60 minutes to complete the question paper.

