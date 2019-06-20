SSC GD Result 2019 Soon @ Ssc.nic.in; Details Here

SSC GD Constable results: SSC GD results will be released on ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD result 2019: SSC or Staff Selection Commission or SSC is expected to release the SSC GD Constable results for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held in February and March on June 21, according to a schedule announced by Central government agency which conducts recruitment exams for the jobs in government sector. SSC Constable GD results are expected to be released on the official websites of the Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in. The SSC GD Constable answer keys were released on May 1 and the Commission has fixed June 21, 2019 as the expected results' date for the examination which was held for recruitment of Constables in General Duty or GD in forces like CAPFs, NIA, SSF and also for Riflemen in GD in Assam Rifles.

Earlier the Commission had fixed the SSC GD results' date tentatively as June 21, however it set another date - June 21 - as a firm date for declaration of SSC GD constable result.

The Commission has recently concluded the tier 1 recruitment exam for SSC CGL jobs.

Staff Selection Commission released the result for Selection Post (Phase VI) recruitment examination conducted in January on May 17.

The Commission released the SSC Selection Post result for all three levels, i.e. Graduation and above, Higher Secondary, and Matric.

SSC GD results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your SSC GD results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSC GD results' link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, check your results

The SSC Constable GD examination was conducted in computer-based mode from February 11 to March 11, 2019. Apart from the answer key, the commission has also released the response sheet of individual candidates.

Candidates were given chance to to submit their challenges on the SSC Constable GD answer key and the response sheet till May 5, 2019 upto 6:00 pm. Candidates need to pay Rs. 100 for every challenge submitted.

