SSC Constable GD Results Soon; Details Here

SSC Constable GD results expected soon @ ssc.nic.in

SSC Constable GD Results 2019: Staff Selection Commission or SSC, the Central government agency which conducts recruitment exams for the jobs in government sector, will release the SSC GD Constable results for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held in February and March. SSC Constable GD results will be released on the official websites of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. The SSC GD Constable answer keys were released on May 1 and the Commission has fixed May 31 as the expected results for the examination which was held for recruitment of Constables in General Duty or GD in forces like CAPFs, NIA, SSF and also for Riflemen in GD in Assam Rifles.

If not released on May 31, the Commission has fixed June 21 as firm date for declaration of SSC GD constable result.

Staff Selection Commission released the result for Selection Post (Phase VI) recruitment examination conducted in January on May 17. The Commission released the SSC Selection Post result for all three levels, i.e. Graduation and above, Higher Secondary, and Matric.

Selection Post exam result is the third recruitment exam result being released by SSC in last 10 days. Commission had released the result for CGL 2017 and CHSL 2017 on May 9 and May 10 respectively.

The SSC Constable GD examination was conducted in computer-based mode from February 11 to March 11, 2019. Apart from the answer key, the commission has also released the response sheet of individual candidates.

Candidates were given chance to to submit their challenges on the SSC Constable GD answer key and the response sheet till May 5, 2019 upto 6:00 pm. Candidates need to pay Rs. 100 for every challenge submitted.

