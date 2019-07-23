SSC Constable Recruitment: Physical Standard Test In August-September

SSC GD Constable PST/ PET In August-September: CRPF

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has finalised the schedule for the physical standard test (PST) of the selected candidates of "Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman(GD) in Assam Rifles Examination-2018". The PST will be held in August-September. For the SSC Constable GD recruitment, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) will be scheduled and conducted by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Further details will be made available at crpf.gov.in.

SSC had notified the Constable GD recruitment in July last year. The recruitment process had officially begun with the online registration of applications on July 24.

The CRPF released an update on the PST schedule for the Constable (General Duty) post and has asked shortlisted candidates to bring a photo ID to the designated recruitment centre on the test day. The shortlisted candidates are those who have qualified the written exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The SSC GD results, as it is commonly referred to by candidates, were released in June.

More than 30 lakh candidates had participated in the exam.

54,953 vacancies will be filled through the SSC GD recruitment process.

"Further, those candidates having any discrepancy with respect to their data/result of CBE declared on 20/06/2019 and thereafter marks uploaded on SSC website dated 05/07/2019 are only required to bring printout of their representation submitted to Regional Office of the Commission (SSC) alongwith necessary original documents for producing before the PET/PST Board," the notification released by CRPF reads.

