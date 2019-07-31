SSC Constable Admit Card Released: What's Next?

SSC GD Physical Admit Card Released: What's Next?

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit cards for the Constable (general duty) recruitment notified by the Staff Selection Commission. Commonly referred to as the SSC GD exam, the recruitment process includes computer based exam, physical standard test (PST), document verification and medical examination. The computer based exam was conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the results have already been declared. The physical standard test will be conducted for only those candidates who have qualified the written exam.

Through the said recruitment, SSC will recommend candidates for Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

The SSC GD PST will be conducted at centres finalized by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which includes CPRF, CISF, SSB, NIA, ITBP, Assam Rifles and BSF.

The Commission had notified that for all important updates on the examination process and download of admit cards candidates should refer the official website of CRPF.

The CRPF has asked shortlisted candidates to bring a photo ID to the designated recruitment centre on the test day. The shortlisted candidates are those who have qualified the written exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

