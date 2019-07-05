SSC GD Constable Marks Released. Here's How To Download

SSC GD Constable marks are available on ssc.nic.in.

Ssc.nic.in marks 2019: Staff Selection Commission or SSC, the central governmental recruitment agency which organises examinations for various departments and ministries, has released the SSC GD Constable marks for the examinations held from February 11 to March 11 this year. The SSC GD Constable marks can be accessed from the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. Before this, the Commission had released the SSC GD results of Computer Based Examination at ssc.nic.in along with the details of candidates who have been called for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The Commission has released the SSC GD marks today for the recruitment being held for more than 50 thousand vacancies announced by last year.

The SSC GD marks have now been released for a total number of 30,41,284 who had appeared in the recruitment examination.

Candidates who are searching for the SSC GD marks will need their registration details for checking the same from the official website.

SSC Constable GD 2018: How to check marks

SSC GD Constable marks can be accessed from the official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in.

Follow the steps provided here for checking your SSC GD Constable marks:

Step one: Go to official SSC website: ssc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the lick provided on the home page for SSC Constable GD marks.

Step three: Go to the end of the pdf document and click on the link given at the end.

Step four: Enter your registration number and password.

Step five: Submit and view your scores.

The next step in the recruitment process involves PET and PST. The admit cards for PET and PST will be released soon.

Candidates should know that the SSC will not release the admit cards for the PST or the PET for recruitment to General Duty (GD) Constable post.

Instead, the PST admit cards will be issued by the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF).

PST, which will be conducted by conducted by various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as decided by the CRPF.

Call letters/ admit cards to candidates for PET will be issued by CRPF through online mode only. Details of the exam will be made available on the website of CRPF, at least two weeks before the PST.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability