SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment Notification In March

SSC Constable (GD) exam details will be announced on March 25.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the details of Constable (general duty) exam 2020 on March 25. As per the exam calendar released by the Commission, the computer-based exam will be held from August 2 to August 25. The registration process of this exam will be held on May 10, as per the SSC exam calendar.

SSC conducts this exam for selecting Constable (general duty) in Central Armed Police Forces, National Investigation Agency, Secretariat Security Force, and rifleman in Assam Rifles.

Class 10 pass candidates are eligible to register for this exam.

Selection is done through a computer-based examination, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, and medical examination. SSC conducts the computer-based exam and the rest are scheduled and conducted by the Central Armed Police Forces.

The computer-based test will have questions from general intelligence, reasoning, general knowledge, general awareness, elementary mathematics, and English or Hindi. The exam would carry a total of 100 marks. The final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the computer-based examination. Physical standard test, physical efficiency test, and detailed medical examination will be of qualifying nature.

The pay scale for this post is Rs 21700- 69100.

In the last edition of this exam, a total of 52,20,335 candidates had registered against close to 60,000 vacancies.

The exam was held in 54 shifts in 125 cities and 58.26% of the registered candidates had appeared for the computer-based test.

