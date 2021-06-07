Over 65% Absent In SSC Delhi Police, CAPFs Physical Standard Test

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF physical standard test result is out.

Over 30,000 candidates out of 45,923 were absent in the physical standard test of Sub-Inspector recruitment in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the result shared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) shows. Selection of SI in Delhi Police and the CAPFs is done through a written exam which is followed by a physical standard test or a physical endurance test and another written exam.

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF Result

The written exams are conducted by the SSC and the physical standard test is done by the Nodal Central Armed Police Force.

A total of 2745 vacancies will be filled through these exams.

In the first written exam, which was held in December 2019, out of 2,63,904 candidates a total of 45923 candidates had qualified for the physical standard test.

The physical standard test was held in November-December, 2020.

The result of the physical standard test was released by the SSC on June 4 and as per the data released by the Commission, a total of 30,218 candidates were absent from the exam.

83 candidates were exempted to appear in the exam.

A total of 5,871 candidates have qualified the exam and will appear for the second written exam. 508 female candidates will appear for the second written exam.

"Qualified candidates will be called for appearing in Paper-II of the aforesaid Examination in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website(s) of the Commission and Regional Offices of the Commission regarding date of Examination (Paper-II) and issue of Admission Certificate thereof," the Commission has said.

