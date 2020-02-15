SSC Announces Paper I Result For SI, ASI Recruitment Exam 2019

SSC has announced Paper I result for SI in Delhi Police, CAPF exam 2019

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released Paper I result for SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2019. The candidates, who have qualified in the Paper I, will now appear in Physical Standard Test (PST), and Physical Endurance Test (PET). The paper I exam for SSC CPO recruitment was held on December 9, December 13, and December 30, 2019. A total of 2,63,904 candidates appeared in Paper I.

The results are available in pdf format on the SSC website. Candidates need to download the result document and check for their roll number. Only the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for next stage has been included in the result document.

SSC Female Candidates For Open Vacancies

SSC Male Candidates For Open Vacancies

SSC Male Candidates in the Departmental Category for Delhi Police

SSC Male Candidates in Ex-Servicemen category for Delhi Police

The raw marks scored by candidates in paper I has been normalized as per the Commission's notice. The normalized marks have been considered for setting the cut off marks.

For open vacancies 4,035 female and 41,888 male candidates have qualified in Paper I. 390 male candidates have qualified in the Departmental Category for Delhi Police, and 123 male candidates have qualified in Ex-Servicemen category for Delhi Police.

The PST and PET process will be held by CAPFs. The schedule and admit card for the next stage of selection will be published on the website for regional offices of the Commission.

The marks of the candidates who appeared in the Paper I will be released on the Commission's website in due course of time.

