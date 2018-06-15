SSC To Declare CHSL Tier 1 Result Today For 27 Lakh Candidates

SSC CHSL 2016 final result was declared on February, 2018. The tier 1 result was declared on June 2, 2017. A total of 53201 candidates had qualified it out of 3057993 examinees; the overall pass percentage was 1.74%.
CommentsFor SSC CHSL 2017, the tier 1 result of which is awaited, a total of 3259 vacancies are open for recruitment. The exam is held every year to select candidates to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator. Tier 2 exam will be held in July 2018. SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be pen paper based. It will be a descriptive paper and will carry 100 marks in total. Candidates will be allowed 60 minutes to prove their writing skills. The Paper would comprise writing of an Essay of 200-250 words and Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.
