SSC To Declare CHSL Tier 1 Result Today For 27 Lakh Candidates

For as many as 26,51,962 candidates who took the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam in March 2018, the result will be announced today. A total of 63,49,545 candidates had registered for the exam this year which was held from March 4, 2018 till March 28, 2018. The result will be available at the official websites ssc.nic.in and ssconline.nic.in . Meanwhile, SSC has declared the final result of Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2017 (Paper-II). A total of 323 candidates have been recommended by the Commission for appointment. SSC CHSL 2016 final result was declared on February, 2018. The tier 1 result was declared on June 2, 2017. A total of 53201 candidates had qualified it out of 3057993 examinees; the overall pass percentage was 1.74%. For SSC CHSL 2017, the tier 1 result of which is awaited, a total of 3259 vacancies are open for recruitment. The exam is held every year to select candidates to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator. Tier 2 exam will be held in July 2018. SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be pen paper based. It will be a descriptive paper and will carry 100 marks in total. Candidates will be allowed 60 minutes to prove their writing skills. The Paper would comprise writing of an Essay of 200-250 words and Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.