SSC CHSL 2016 Final Result Declared

SSC CHSL 2016 Result Highlights
SSC has released cut off on percentage of mistakes for each of the posts
- Category-wise break-up of the candidates selected for the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Court Clerk, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator has also been released
- The Commission has also come up with a list displaying merit-cum-'order of preference' of 'Post+Department' option given by the candidates at the time of document verification
- Tie cases will be resolved (in the given order) by considering the marks obtained in Tier 1 exam, date of birth and name in alphabetical order.
- 'Marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates with details of their options, preferences, mistakes in Skill Test etc. will be placed on the website shortly.'
Click here: How To Check SSC CHSL 2016 Result Online
Comments
Click here for more Jobs News