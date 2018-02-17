SSC CHSL 2016 Final Result Declared

Candidates can check the SSC CHSL 2016 final result online at the official website ssc.nic.in.

February 17, 2018
SSC CHSL 2016 Final Result Declared At Ssc.nic.in; Know How To Check

New Delhi:  Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result for Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) 2016. Candidates can check the SSC CHSL 2016 final result online at the official website ssc.nic.in. A total of 6431 candidates have qualified for the posts notified for SSC CHSL 2016. A total of 2878 candidates have qualified for LDC post; 25 for Court Clerk, 3295 for Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant post and 233 for Data Entry Operator post.

SSC CHSL 2016 Result Highlights

  • SSC has released cut off on percentage of mistakes for each of the posts

  • Category-wise break-up of the candidates selected for the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Court Clerk, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator has also been released
  • The Commission has also come up with a list displaying merit-cum-'order of preference' of 'Post+Department' option given by the candidates at the time of document verification
  • Tie cases will be resolved (in the given order) by considering the marks obtained in Tier 1 exam, date of birth and name in alphabetical order.
  • 'Marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates with details of their options, preferences, mistakes in Skill Test etc. will be placed on the website shortly.'

Click here: How To Check SSC CHSL 2016 Result Online

SSC had declared the tier 2 results for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam in October 2017. The result for SSC CHSL 2016 tier 1 exam was declared on June 2, 2017 and total of 53201 candidates had qualified it out of 3057993 examinees.

Click here for more Jobs News
 

