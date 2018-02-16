SSC CHSL 2017 Final Results To Be Released Today @ Ssc.nic.in; Here Is How To Check Your Results Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination, 2016 final results will be released today.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination, 2016 final results will be released today. The SSC CHSL 2016 results will be released on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in. SSC had declared the tier 2 results for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam in October 2017. The result for SSC CHSL 2016 tier 1 exam was declared on June 2, 2017 and total of 53201 candidates had qualified it out of 3057993 examinees.In another development this week, SSC had declared the results and mark lists of Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2017 on the official website of the commission.SSC IMD Scientific Assistant recruitment exam results can be accessed from the official website, ssc.nic.in. A total of 4,75,093 candidates had applied for the SSC IMD examination, out of which 1,61,196 candidates actually appeared in the computer based open competitive examination.The candidates may follow these steps to check their SSC CHSCL 2016 results: Step One: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.inStep Two: Click on the results link from the homepageStep Three: Click on the results link from the next pageStep Four: Check your name from the PDF file open nextClick here for more Jobs News