SSC CHSL Exam From October 12, Download COVID-19 Self Declaration Form

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam from October 12 to October 26 for those candidates for whom the exam was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will be held following COVID-19 safety protocol.

On the exam day, SSC has asked candidates to submit a COVID-19 self declaration form stating that they haven't been tested positive for coronavirus or identified as a potential carrier of COVID-19 virus and also are not having any of the symptoms related to COVID-19.

The declaration form should be signed by the candidate and given at the exam centre.

To avoid the spread of COVID-19, SSC will verify candidates' identity following a contactless process in which candidates have to show their admit cards and photo ID proof at the document verification desk.

Giving a major relief to candidates, SSC has decided to allow candidates with cough and fever to sit for the exam. For these candidates it has said that it will make separate or isolate sitting arrangement.

Other exams scheduled after SSC CHSL have been postponed in Bihar due to the upcoming assembly election.

