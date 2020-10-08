SSC Junior Engineer, Other Exam Dates Changed For Bihar

SSC CHSL exam will be held as per the old schedule.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the Junior Engineer, CGL and other exams which were scheduled in October- November for candidates from Bihar. The exam dates have modified in view of the assembly elections in Bihar, SSC has said. As per the new schedule exams starting from October 27 have been rescheduled. Except the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam, rest have been postponed to December.

SSC Revised Exam Schedule

Assembly elections in Bihar will be spread over three phases starting October 28, with results due on November 3.

The Junior Engineer exam for candidates appearing in Bihar will be held on December 11. For the rest of the candidates the schedule remains the same.

The exam for selection to Combined Graduate Level (CGL) posts will be held from November 15 to 18.

"There will be no change in the schedule of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, (CHSLE)-2019 Tier-I to be held from 12.10.2020 to 26.10.2020," it has notified. Admit cards for the exam have also been released.

SSC has decided to make separate sitting arrangement for candidates with cough and fever and allow them to take the exam. Earlier it had said that such candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Meanwhile SSC has released the marks obtained by candidates in the CGL tier 3 exam 2018. The option to check individual marks will be available till October 30.

