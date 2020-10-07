SSC Exams: Candidates With Cough, Fever Allowed; Separate Sitting For Them

SSC has decided to allow candidates with cough and fever to sit for exams.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has said that it will allow candidates with cough and fever to sit for the upcoming exams. For these candidates, the Commission has said, it will make separate or isolate sitting arrangement. SSC will begin holding exams from October 12.

On September 29, SSC had released a notification in which it had said that, "Candidates with COVID-19 positive declaration or symptoms of fever, cough, etc. will not be permitted entry into examination venue. Candidates will be checked with thermo guns at entry point for fever and candidates having above normal temperature will not be allowed entry."

Today it has released a notification related to this, where it has said it will allow candidates with cough and fever to sit for exams.

It has asked candidates to wear face masks and carry hand sanitizer and transparent water bottle to the exam.

To avoid over-crowding at exam centres, it has asked candidates to reach before the reporting time and maintain six feet distance from each other. This time the seat allotment mapping will not be displayed outside the exam venue. Instead of this, candidates will be informed about their seating at the entry.

