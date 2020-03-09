SSC CHSL Begins Next Week: Important Points For Candidates

The said exam is SSC CHSL 2019. The SSC CHSL 2020 will be notified in November.

SSC CHSL computer based test or CBT will begin on March 17. This is an annual recruitment exam held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator posts for which 10+2 pass candidates are eligible.

SSC CHSL 2019: Important Points For Candidates