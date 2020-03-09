SSC CHSL Begins Next Week: Important Points For Candidates

New Delhi:
SSC CHSL computer based test or CBT will begin on March 17. This is an annual recruitment exam held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator posts for which 10+2 pass candidates are eligible.
SSC CHSL 2019: Important Points For Candidates
- The said exam is SSC CHSL 2019. The SSC CHSL 2020 will be notified in November.
- A total of 4,893 vacancies will be filled through this exam.
- Of the total number of vacancies 1,269 are for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) posts, 3598 are for Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) posts and the rest are for Data Entry Operator posts.
- The exam will be a computer based test and will be the first selection exam of SSC CHSL recruitment.
- The exam will have four sections - English language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. Each section will have 25 questions.
- The SSC CHSL admit cards will be released 3-4 days before the exam date.
- Candidates who qualify this exam will be shortlisted for the descriptive paper and the skill test.
- Marks scored by candidates in this exam will be normalized in order to counter the various difficulty level of question papers across the shifts.
- The exam would be of 1 hour duration and would have questions from English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude and general awareness.
- The questions will be in English and Hindi. The exam will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions only.
- There will be negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.
- After the exam SSC will release the answer keys of the exam. "Tentative Answer Keys for the Computer Based Examination will be placed on the Commission's website after the Examination. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit representations, if any, on payment of Rs 100/- per question within the time limit given by the Commission through on-line modality only," the exam notice reads.