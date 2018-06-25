SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 2 Admit Card Released; Exam On July 15

How to download SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 2 Admit Card?
Step one: Go to any regional SSC website.
Step two: Click on the download link for SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 2 admit card.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Submit and download your admit card.
Also make sure to download the instructions for examination and go through them carefully.
The SSC CHSL 2017 tier 1 exam result was announced on June 15, 2018 in which 48404 candidates qualified for the tier 2 exam.
CommentsTier 2 exam will be held on July 15, 2018. SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be pen paper based. It will be a descriptive paper and will carry 100 marks in total. The exam will be of 60 minutes duration and will test a candidate's writing skills. The Paper would comprise essay-writing of 200-250 words and Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.
