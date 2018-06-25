SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 2 Admit Card Released; Exam On July 15

SSC CHSL 2017 Teir 2 admit acrd released. Offline descriptive exam will be conducted in July, 2018.

June 25, 2018
New Delhi:  Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Tier II which will be held in July for all the qualified candidates. The admit cards can be downloaded from the regional SSC websites. Students would either need their registration number or personal details provided at the time of registration. SSC CHSL Tier 2 will be descriptive in nature. 

How to download SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 2 Admit Card?

Step one: Go to any regional SSC website.

Step two: Click on the download link for SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 2 admit card.

Step three: Enter the required details. 

Step four: Submit and download your admit card. 

Also make sure to download the instructions for examination and go through them carefully. 

The SSC CHSL 2017 tier 1 exam result was announced on June 15, 2018 in which 48404 candidates qualified for the tier 2 exam. 

Tier 2 exam will be held on July 15, 2018. SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be pen paper based. It will be a descriptive paper and will carry 100 marks in total. The exam will be of 60 minutes duration and will test a candidate's writing skills. The Paper would comprise essay-writing of 200-250 words and Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.

