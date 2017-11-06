SSC CGL Tier 1 2017 Marks Published @ Ssc.nic.in, Check Now The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on has released the marks of those candidates who had appeared in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I examination 2017.

37 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC CGL Tier 1 2017 Marks Published @ Ssc.nic.in, Check Now New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on has released the marks of those candidates who had appeared in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I examination 2017. SSC had held CGL Tier-I examination 2017 from August 5 to 24. SSC



The SSC CGL Tier 1 marks have been published region wise on the official website of the commission.



The SSC also published the marks of candidates who have failed to pass the CGL 2017 Tier-I exam. More than 15 lakh candidates appeared for SSC exam.



The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam admit cards will be uploaded on the SSC regional websites approximately 10 days before it begins.



While 10311 candidates have made it to the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam for JSO post, 15450 candidates have been selected for the AAO post tier 2 exam.



58633 candidates in OBC category have made it to the tier 2 exam with the minimum cut off being 115 marks for the category.



The cut off marks for general category is 131 and 43476 candidates have qualified.

SSC CGL 2017 Tier 1 Marks: How to check

The candidates who are searching for SSC CGL 2017 tier 1 marks may follow these steps:

SSC CGL Tier 1 2017 Marks Published @ Ssc.nic.in, Check Now



Step One: Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nc.in



Step Two: Click on the link "COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAM., 2017 ( TIER-1 ) MARKS OF THE CANDIDATES" from the home page



Step Three: Click on your region marks link



Step Four: Search for your roll number on the next page ope.



Step Five: Check your marks.



Click here for more





The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on has released the marks of those candidates who had appeared in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I examination 2017. SSC had held CGL Tier-I examination 2017 from August 5 to 24. SSC declared the CGL Tier 1 results on October 30. The cut off of SSC CGL tier 1 this year for general candidates is considerably lower than last year. The cut off marks of last year for general category candidates was 137.0 and this year it has lowered by 6 marks to 131.0. The cut offs for such candidates who applied for AAO or JSO posts are higher than the general cut offs. Candidates who have scored marks equal or more than the cut off marks will next appear in tier II and tier III exam.The SSC CGL Tier 1 marks have been published region wise on the official website of the commission.The SSC also published the marks of candidates who have failed to pass the CGL 2017 Tier-I exam. More than 15 lakh candidates appeared for SSC exam.The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam admit cards will be uploaded on the SSC regional websites approximately 10 days before it begins.While 10311 candidates have made it to the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam for JSO post, 15450 candidates have been selected for the AAO post tier 2 exam.58633 candidates in OBC category have made it to the tier 2 exam with the minimum cut off being 115 marks for the category.The cut off marks for general category is 131 and 43476 candidates have qualified.The candidates who are searching for SSC CGL 2017 tier 1 marks may follow these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nc.inStep Two: Click on the link "COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAM., 2017 ( TIER-1 ) MARKS OF THE CANDIDATES" from the home pageStep Three: Click on your region marks linkStep Four: Search for your roll number on the next page ope.Step Five: Check your marks.Click here for more Jobs News