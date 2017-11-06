The SSC CGL Tier 1 marks have been published region wise on the official website of the commission.
The SSC also published the marks of candidates who have failed to pass the CGL 2017 Tier-I exam. More than 15 lakh candidates appeared for SSC exam.
The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam admit cards will be uploaded on the SSC regional websites approximately 10 days before it begins.
While 10311 candidates have made it to the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam for JSO post, 15450 candidates have been selected for the AAO post tier 2 exam.
58633 candidates in OBC category have made it to the tier 2 exam with the minimum cut off being 115 marks for the category.
The cut off marks for general category is 131 and 43476 candidates have qualified.
SSC CGL 2017 Tier 1 Marks: How to check
The candidates who are searching for SSC CGL 2017 tier 1 marks may follow these steps:
SSC CGL Tier 1 2017 Marks Published @ Ssc.nic.in, Check Now
Step One: Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nc.in
Step Two: Click on the link "COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAM., 2017 ( TIER-1 ) MARKS OF THE CANDIDATES" from the home page
Step Three: Click on your region marks link
Step Four: Search for your roll number on the next page ope.
Step Five: Check your marks.
Click here for more Jobs News