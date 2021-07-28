SSC CGL Skill Test Dates, Modules Released; Check Here

Skill test for CGL 2019 recruitment will be conducted on September 15 and 16.

The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the skill test dates for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 recruitment process. According to the notification, skill test for the eligible candidates of CGLE 2019 will be conducted on September 15 and 16 across the country.

This SSC CGL skill Test will comprise of three modules, namely, Data Entry Speed Test (DEST), Power Point Presentation or Generation of Slides (MS Power Point), and Spread Sheet (MS Excel).

"For Data Entry Speed Test (DEST), a master text passage of about 2000 (two thousand) key depressions will be given. Duration of this test will be 15 minutes," the SSC CGL notification said.

Candidates can only type the equivalent number of words given in the master text passage and combination of alphanumeric keys followed by space is termed as one "Word", it said.

"After typing given number of words in the master text passage, the space bar will not allow further typing of additional words. For example, if there are 500 words in the master text passage, candidates can type only 500 words and after that space bar will not allow the candidates to type any additional word, however, keyboard will allow the candidate to continue typing without using the space bar," the SSC CGL notification said.

"In case Candidates type additional words/wrong words, thereby exhausting the allowed number of words before completing the master text, then they may use arrow keys/backspace key to correct wrongly typed word(s) or remove additional typed word(s) before proceeding to complete the master text," it added.