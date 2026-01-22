'Not Russia's Business': Why Putin Is Gleeful Over Trump's Greenland Gambit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has distanced Moscow from Donald Trump's Greenland ambitions, saying that the United States and its NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) allies will sort the matter among themselves. Putin went on to feign sympathy for the residents of the Arctic island and show open enthusiasm for Trump's efforts to bring it into the American embrace, despite the US president citing threats from Russia as a reason to annex Greenland.

"What happens to Greenland is none of our business," Putin said in his televised remarks at the National Security Council meeting.

"Incidentally, Denmark has always treated Greenland as a colony and has been quite harsh, if not cruel, towards it. But that's a different matter entirely, and I doubt anyone's interested in it right now.

"It certainly doesn't concern us. I think they'll sort it out among themselves," he added, reminding that in 1917, Denmark had sold the Virgin Islands to the United States.

Putin also recalled that in 1867, Russia had sold Alaska to the United States for USD 7.2 million.

Russia's Glee Over US-European Tensions

Moscow's compliance with Trump's plans points to a deliberate strategy of exploiting the crisis to weaken Western unity while keeping the US focused elsewhere.

As tensions simmered between the United States and Europe this week over Trump's push to acquire Greenland, Russian officials, state-backed media, and pro-Kremlin bloggers responded with a mixture of glee, gloating, and wariness. Some touted Trump's move as historic. Others said it weakens the European Union and NATO—something that Moscow would seem to welcome—and that it takes some of the West's attention away from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Commentators also noted that the possible US acquisition of the self-governed, mineral-rich island from Denmark held security and economic concerns for Russia, which has sought to assert its influence over wide areas of the Arctic. Moscow has moved to boost its military presence in the region, home to its Northern Fleet and a site where the Soviet Union tested nuclear weapons.

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Trump insisted he wants to "get Greenland" but said he would not use force to do so, while deriding European allies and vowing that NATO should not try to block US expansionism.

The Kremlin has neither criticised nor supported Trump on the issue. Putin's spokesman earlier this week pointed out the far-reaching impact if the U.S. took Greenland from Denmark.

"Regardless of whether it's good or bad and whether it complies with international law or not, there are international experts who believe that if Trump takes control of Greenland, he will go down in history, and not only the US history but world history," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"Without discussing whether it's good or bad, it's hard not to agree with these experts," he added.

Such a cautious approach appears in line with Moscow's public rhetoric toward the current US administration, as Russia tries to win concessions in the Trump-led effort to end its nearly four-year war in Ukraine and revive relations with Washington that had plunged to Cold War lows.

Putin said last year that Trump's push for control over Greenland wasn't surprising, given long-time US interest in the territory. Putin noted that the United States first considered plans to win control over Greenland in the 19th century and then offered to buy it from Denmark after World War II.

'Board Of Peace' Push

Meanwhile, Trump has said that Putin had agreed to join his controversial "Board of Peace"—despite the Kremlin so far saying it was still studying the invite. "He was invited; he's accepted. Many people have accepted," Trump told reporters in Davos, Switzerland, referring to his so far vaguely defined grouping of world leaders.

Asked about criticism that he is reaching out to non-democratic figures, Trump said some were "controversial", but "if I put all babies on the board, it wouldn't be very much".

In Moscow, Putin told a cabinet meeting that he had ordered his foreign ministry to study the proposal. "The Russian foreign ministry has been charged with studying the documents that were sent to us and consulting on the topic with our strategic partners," Putin said during a televised government meeting.

"It is only after that we'll be able to reply to the invitation," he said.

He said that Russia could pay the billion dollars being asked for permanent membership "from the Russian assets frozen under the previous American administration". He added that the assets could also be used "to reconstruct the territories damaged by the hostilities after the conclusion of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine".

Invites were sent to dozens of world leaders with a request for $1 billion for a permanent seat on the board. Although originally meant to oversee Gaza's rebuilding, the board's charter does not seem to limit its role to the Strip and appears to want to rival the United Nations, drawing the ire of some US allies, including France.