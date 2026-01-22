NATO Chief Had "Very Productive" Trump Talks On Arctic Security

NATO said Wednesday its secretary general Mark Rutte had held "very productive" talks with Donald Trump on security in the Arctic region, after the US leader announced a framework for a deal over Greenland.

"Discussions among NATO Allies on the framework the president referenced will focus on ensuring Arctic security through the collective efforts of Allies, especially the seven Arctic Allies," said NATO spokesperson Allison Hart.

"Negotiations between Denmark, Greenland, and the United States will go forward aimed at ensuring that Russia and China never gain a foothold -- economically or militarily -- in Greenland," she added.

