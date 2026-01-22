Advertisement

NATO Chief Had "Very Productive" Trump Talks On Arctic Security

"Discussions among NATO Allies on the framework the president referenced will focus on ensuring Arctic security through the collective efforts of Allies, especially the seven Arctic Allies," said NATO spokesperson Allison Hart.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
NATO Chief Had "Very Productive" Trump Talks On Arctic Security

NATO said Wednesday its secretary general Mark Rutte had held "very productive" talks with Donald Trump on security in the Arctic region, after the US leader announced a framework for a deal over Greenland.

"Discussions among NATO Allies on the framework the president referenced will focus on ensuring Arctic security through the collective efforts of Allies, especially the seven Arctic Allies," said NATO spokesperson Allison Hart. 

"Negotiations between Denmark, Greenland, and the United States will go forward aimed at ensuring that Russia and China never gain a foothold -- economically or militarily -- in Greenland," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, NATO, Trump Mark Rutte
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com