SSC CGL Notification 2018: 10 Important Points Candidates Should Know

1. Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations will be Computer Based Examination.



2. Tier 3 examination will be held as descriptive paper.



3. Tier 4 will be skill test and the whole Tier 4 process includes Computer Proficiency Test/ Skill Test (wherever applicable)/ Document Verification.



4. Posts notified in SSC CGL 2018 include Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax among others.



5. The Commission makes final allotment of posts on the basis of merit-cum-preferences of Posts given by the candidates and once a post is allotted, no change of posts will be made by the Commission due to non fulfillment of any post specific requirements of physical/ medical/ educational standards.



6. Reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Ex-Serviceman (ExS) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates for all categories of posts/ services, wherever applicable and admissible, would be as determined and communicated by the Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres, as per extant Government Orders.



7. Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate only will be accepted by the Commission for determining the age and no subsequent request for change will be considered or granted.



8. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee (which is Rs 100).



9. While applying for SSC CGL 2018, a candidate may give option for three centres, in the order of priority, within the same region. No request for change of centre will be considered later under any circumstances. Hence, the candidates should select the centres, carefully and indicate the same correctly in their applications.



10. Online applications for SSC CGL can be submitted through the website http://www.ssconline.nic.in. from May 5, 2018 to June 4, 2018 (up to 1700 Hours). Online fee payment can be made up to the closing date and time only. Payment through challan of SBI, can be made at designated branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to June 7, 2018 provided the challan has been generated before closing date and time for receipt of applications i.e. June 4, 2018 (up to 1700 Hours).



To know more about eligibility, application and vacancies, check this notification:



