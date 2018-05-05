SSC CGL 2018 Notification Expected Today @ Ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

SSC had conducted re-examinations for the all candidates who had appeared for SSC CGL tier 2 tests on February 21, 2018 all venues across the country.
The commission had earlier cancelled a Paper - I Quantitative Ability exam held on February 21 on technical grounds and rescheduled it for March 9.
Last year SSC had released vacancies for posts including Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer and many other posts.
The SSC CGL online applications will be accepted at www.ssconline.nic.in.
Last year, all Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Physically Handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation were exempted from paying application fee, as per extant government orders.
The SSC is mandated to make recruitment to Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted) posts and Group 'C' of (non-technical) posts under Government of India and their attached and subordinate offices.
CommentsThe SSC annually conducts eight mandated all India Open Competitive Examinations for filling up regular vacancies and also for recruitment to selection of posts in various Ministries/Departments, attached and subordinate Offices, where the essential qualifications vary from Matriculation to Post Graduation specific to the job requirements of that Ministry/Department.
