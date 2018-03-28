No Re-Examination For SSC CGL Tier 2: Minister The government today said that the exams have not been canceleld and hence there is no question of re-conducting the exam.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT No Re-Examination For SSC CGL Tier 2: Minister New Delhi: In a jolt to candidates protesting against the SSC CGL examination, the government today said that the exams have not been canceleld and hence there is no question of re-conducting the exam. Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said, "There was no leakage of question papers in the CGL examination, 2017." In response to protests by candidates against incidents of alleged cheating, the matter was handed over to CBI for a probe.



Jitendra Singh said that in view of some sporadic incidents of alleged cheating by some candidates at a few venues and subsequent agitation by a section of candidates, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), in order to reaffirm the candidates' faith in the examination process, had recommended for an impartial enquiry into the matter by the CBI, he said.



On recommendation by SSC, the government had handed over the matter to CBI for a fair enquiry. CBI registered a preliminary enquiry in the matter on March 8, 2018.



Re-emphasizing the fact that the exam was not cancelled and hence there is no question of re-conducting the exam. His response came in response to a question about whether the government has initiated the process to re-conduct the examination.



SSC Paper Leak Issue



Some of the candidates who had appeared for the SC CGL Examination which started on February 17, 2018, alleged that the exam paper was leaked for certain shifts of the CGL examination. Amidst allegations of cheating and paper leaking, SSC had decided to re-conduct the paper 1 exam for candidates who had appeared for the exam on February 21.



On 4 March, a delegation of protesting candidates led by Member of Parliament, Manoj Tiwari had met the Chairman, SSC demanding a CBI enquiry into the SSC CGL 2017 row.



(With Inputs from PTI)



