SSC CHSL 2017 Tier I Exam Ends Today; One Arrested For Impersonation In a joint operation by Delhi Police and UP STF, four people have been arrested for allegedly leaking SSC exam paper.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC CHSL 2017 Tier I Exam Ends Today; One Arrested For Impersonation New Delhi: In a notice published on its official website, Staff Selection Commission has notified that in the ongoing Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2017, a case of impersonation had been detected with the help of Crime Branch, Delhi Police. The case was detected Indraprastha College of Advanced Studies (IPCS), Rohini, New Delhi on 27.3.2018 in Batch-II. A case has been registered in this regard and the commission will take necessary action against the delinquent candidate as per the extant rules.



In another news, there have been reports of an alleged paper leak and four people have been arrested. As reported by NDTV, the arrests were made in a joint operation by Delhi Police and UP Special Task Force from Timarpur area of North Delhi.



As reported by Nimisha Jaiswal, the gang charged Rs. 10-15 Lakh per person. The



After protest from candidates about the SSC CGL exam paper leak, CBI had been roped in to investigate the matter. It is yet to be clarified if the arrests made are for CHSL or CGL paper leak, but it will definitely have a bearing on the CBI report.



SSC CHSL Exam 2017



Staff Selection Commission is responsible for recruitment of eligible candidates to various posts withing ministries and government departments. Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination(CHSLE) is conducted for recruitment of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Postal Assistant, and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Sorting Assistant.



The CHSL examination 2017 is being conducted at 438 venues in 92 cities for 63,49,545 registered candidates across the country. 25,36,216 candidates out of 58,74,231 registered candidates have already taken the examination till March 26, 2018.



Click here for more





In a notice published on its official website, Staff Selection Commission has notified that in the ongoing Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2017, a case of impersonation had been detected with the help of Crime Branch, Delhi Police. The case was detected Indraprastha College of Advanced Studies (IPCS), Rohini, New Delhi on 27.3.2018 in Batch-II. A case has been registered in this regard and the commission will take necessary action against the delinquent candidate as per the extant rules.In another news, there have been reports of an alleged paper leak and four people have been arrested. As reported by NDTV, the arrests were made in a joint operation by Delhi Police and UP Special Task Force from Timarpur area of North Delhi.As reported by Nimisha Jaiswal, the gang charged Rs. 10-15 Lakh per person. The gang had also hired 100-150 exam solvers . The gang had allegedly compromised the computer systems on which the exams were being held.After protest from candidates about the SSC CGL exam paper leak, CBI had been roped in to investigate the matter. It is yet to be clarified if the arrests made are for CHSL or CGL paper leak, but it will definitely have a bearing on the CBI report.Staff Selection Commission is responsible for recruitment of eligible candidates to various posts withing ministries and government departments. Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination(CHSLE) is conducted for recruitment of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Postal Assistant, and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Sorting Assistant. The CHSL examination 2017 is being conducted at 438 venues in 92 cities for 63,49,545 registered candidates across the country. 25,36,216 candidates out of 58,74,231 registered candidates have already taken the examination till March 26, 2018.Click here for more Jobs News