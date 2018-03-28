SSC CHSL 2017 Tier I Exam Ends Today; One Arrested For Impersonation

In another news, there have been reports of an alleged paper leak and four people have been arrested. As reported by NDTV, the arrests were made in a joint operation by Delhi Police and UP Special Task Force from Timarpur area of North Delhi.
As reported by Nimisha Jaiswal, the gang charged Rs. 10-15 Lakh per person. The gang had also hired 100-150 exam solvers. The gang had allegedly compromised the computer systems on which the exams were being held.
After protest from candidates about the SSC CGL exam paper leak, CBI had been roped in to investigate the matter. It is yet to be clarified if the arrests made are for CHSL or CGL paper leak, but it will definitely have a bearing on the CBI report.
SSC CHSL Exam 2017
Staff Selection Commission is responsible for recruitment of eligible candidates to various posts withing ministries and government departments. Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination(CHSLE) is conducted for recruitment of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Postal Assistant, and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Sorting Assistant.
