SSC CGL, CHSL 2018: Skill Tests Will Be Held in November-December

SSC CHSL 2018, SSC CGL 2018 skill test schedule out

The skill test for SSC CGL and CHSL 2018 exams will be held in November-December, it has been notified officially. While SSC CHSL 2018 skill test will be held on November 26, the date for the skill test of the CGL 2018 has not been decided yet.

"In this context, it is important to note that due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, and also with a view to expedite the recruitment process, the Commission has decided to conduct the skill tests on pan-Indian basis," the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified.

For the convenience of candidates the SSC will upload a demo of the processes involved in the skill tests on its website.

Skill test is one of the selection levels in SSC CHSL and CGL recruitment. Candidates who qualify the tier 1, tier 2 and/ or tier 3 exams are shortlisted for the skill test.

SSC CGL 2018 tier 3 exam was held in December 2019 and a total of 32,001 candidates are eligible to appear for the skill test.

Close to 35,000 candidates will be appearing for SSC CHSL 2018 skill test.

Meanwhile, CGL 2020 exam will be notified on December 21 and the exam will be in May, 2021. The SSC CHSL exam, for which 10+2 pass candidates are eligible, will be notified in November and the exam will be held in April, 2021.

