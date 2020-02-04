96 Candidates Join India Post Through SSC CGL 2017

96 candidates have been recommended by the SSC to join India Post.

96 candidates have been recommended by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to join India Post, Department of Posts as Inspectors. The candidates have been selected on the basis of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2017. "96 candidates nominated by staff selection commission for appointment as Inspector Posts in Department of Posts through combined Graduate Level Examination, 2017 have been allocated to various Postal circles," said the Department of Posts in its notification.

Candidates who have been selected for the post have obtained ranks within 132 to 6311 in the SSC CGL 2017 the result of which was announced in November 2019.

The post was declared to be not suitable for candidates belonging to PH category, in the SSC CGL 2017 notification.

In the SSC CGL 2017, 8,120 candidates have been recommended as against 8,121 vacancies. 599 candidates have been selected for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), 50 candidates have been selected for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), and 7,471 candidates have been selected for all other posts.

Supreme Court had put a stay on SSC CGL 2017 result declaration which was vacated in May 2019 after which the Commission declared the list of qualified candidates of CGL 2017 for document verification / skill test. Skill Test and document verification process was conducted in July 2019.

The final marks of SSC CGL 2017 was released on November 26.

