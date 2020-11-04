SSC CGL 2019 Tier 2 Exam Next Week

SSC CGL 2019 tier 2 exam will be held from November 15 to November 18.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the second tier exam for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) posts from November 15 to November 18. The tier 2 exam will be computer based. Candidates who have qualified the tier 1 exam of SSC CGL 2019 will appear for the tier 2 exam. There will be four papers: Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance and Economics).

The questions will be set both in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer in English Language and Comprehension and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in other papers.

Only those candidates who have applied for Junior Statistical Officer in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Statistical Investigator posts will attempt the statistics paper.

Likewise, General Studies (Finance and Economics) will be for those who have opted for the post of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

Selection to CGL posts is done through tier 1 exam, tier 2 exam, tier 3 exam which is a descriptive paper and tier 4 exam which is skill test.

Regarding exam, on September 29, SSC had released a notification in which it had said that, "Candidates with COVID-19 positive declaration or symptoms of fever, cough, etc. will not be permitted entry into examination venue. Candidates will be checked with thermo guns at entry point for fever and candidates having above normal temperature will not be allowed entry."

Meanwhile, SSC has notified that the notification for CGL 2020 will be released on December 21.

