Now the SSC CGL registration can be done till 5.00 pm, June 5, 2018 at ssconline.nic.in.

Jobs | | Updated: June 04, 2018 22:00 IST
SSC CGL 2018 Registration Date Extended, Check New Dates Here

SSC CGL 2018 registration can be done till 5.00 pm, June 5 at ssconline.nic.in now.

SSC CGL 2018 Registration: SSC has extended the last date for filling on-line application forms for Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), 2018. Now the SSC CGL registration can be done till 5.00 pm, June 5, 2018. NDTV has reported earlier about the troubles the applicants were facing during the SSC CGL 2018 registration process. Earlier, the SSC had fixed June 4 (i.e. today, Monday) as the last date for registering for the Tier 1 examination of SSC CGL 2018 recruitment process.

SSC CGL 2018 registration can be done on the official website of SSC, ssconline.nic.in.

"It has come to the notice of the Commission that some of the applicants have faced technical problems in filling the online application forms for CGLE 2018 since today morning," said a statement from Staff Selection Commission (SSC). 

"Keeping in view this inconvenience caused to the applicants, the Commission has, in the interest of the applicants, decided to extend the last date for filling of on-line application forms for CGLE, 2018 by one day i.e. till 5.00 PM on 5th June, 2018," said the statement. 

As regard payment made through offline challan, the commission informed the SSC CGL aspirants that payments can be made at the designated Branches of SBI within the working hours of the Bank up to June 7, 2018 provided the challan is generated before 5 PM on June 5, 2018. 

According to the SSC, the other terms and conditions of the SSC CGL Notice will remain unchanged. 

For more SSC CGL updates, the aspirants may check the official websiet, ssc.nic.in.

