SSC CGL 2018 Registration Last Date Today; Applicants Complain Website Problem

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination or SSC CGLE 2018 registration process will be concluded today.

SSC CGL 2018 Registration: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination or SSC CGLE 2018 registration process will be concluded today. Meanwhile, several candidates took it to the social media complaining that the official registration website of SSC - ssconline.nic.in - is not responding properly. The online registration for the tier 1 examination of SSC CGL 2018 is being held today. According to the schedule, the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination will be held from July 25 to August 20, 2018. The dates for Tier 2 examination will be notified later same as the Tier 3 and Tier 4.

"Many are unable to fill up their forms. Half of my friends have not received their reg. no & pass over mail(not even spam or trash) & none of the helpline nos. work. Today is the last date (sic)," said a Twitter user.
 
"Website not available,its last day for application," complained another Twitter user.
 
One Twitter user posted a video which demonstrated on how the website was responding:
 

The registration process started on May 5.
 
According to SSC CGL 2018 notification, Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations will be Computer Based Examination. Tier 3 examination will be held as descriptive paper.

Tier 4 of SSC CGL 2018 will be skill test and the whole Tier 4 process includes Computer Proficiency Test/ Skill Test (wherever applicable)/ Document Verification.

Posts notified in SSC CGL 2018 include Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax among others.

The Commission makes final allotment of posts on the basis of merit-cum-preferences of Posts given by the candidates and once a post is allotted, no change of posts will be made by the Commission due to non fulfillment of any post specific requirements of physical/ medical/ educational standards.

