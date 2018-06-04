SSC CGL 2018 Registration Last Date Today; Applicants Complain Website Problem

"Many are unable to fill up their forms. Half of my friends have not received their reg. no & pass over mail(not even spam or trash) & none of the helpline nos. work. Today is the last date (sic)," said a Twitter user.
@HRDMinistry@PrakashJavdekar HELP! The authority of #SSCCGL is extremely irresponsible. Many are unable to fill up their forms. Half of my friends have not received their reg. no & pass over mail(not even spam or trash) & none of the helpline nos. work. Today is the last date- Namrata Das Adhikary (@scatteredmaps) June 4, 2018
"Website not available,its last day for application," complained another Twitter user.
@ssccgl_ plz help us , website not available,its last day for application- Sandipkumar (@Sandipk_Bisen) June 4, 2018
One Twitter user posted a video which demonstrated on how the website was responding:
#CGL_2018 website not working#SSC@ssccgl_@PMOIndia@HRDMinistrypic.twitter.com/VFexSUlzsC- pankaj (@motorcrazeindia) June 4, 2018
The registration process started on May 5.
not able to load website since morning @SSChelpdesk@StaffSelection@SSCCGL2018 kindly look as early as possible, some moments left to meet the deadline.#SSC#SSC_CGL_2018- KUNAL RAJENDRA PATIL (@kunal_rajchitte) June 4, 2018
According to SSC CGL 2018 notification, Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations will be Computer Based Examination. Tier 3 examination will be held as descriptive paper.
Tier 4 of SSC CGL 2018 will be skill test and the whole Tier 4 process includes Computer Proficiency Test/ Skill Test (wherever applicable)/ Document Verification.
Posts notified in SSC CGL 2018 include Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax among others.
