SSC CGL 2017 Tier I Result Declared; How To Check At Ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has released the result for Common Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I examination held in August 2017. A total of 15,43,418 candidates had appeared in the tier I exam which was conducted in computer-based mode. The result has been declared by the commission separately for all the categories and can be viewed form the official website. In the tier I exam, 1, 50, 404 candidates have been deemed qualified to appear in the tier II and tier III exam.Step one: Go to SSC official website: www.ssc.nic.inStep two: Click on the results tab and then click on CGL tab.Step three: Click on the relevant SSC CGL 2017 Teir I result list to check your result.Step four: Download the result pdf and check for your roll number.Make sure that you download the correct list. List I is only for such candidates who had also applied for the post of AAO and will appear in paper I, II, and IV in tier II exam. List II is for all such candidates who had also applied for JSO post and will appear in paper I, II, and III in tier II exam. List III is for all candidates who have qualified for tier II and will appear in paper I and II.Apart from tier II, these candidates will also have to appear in tier III which will be a descriptive test.The commission has not released the result for the following 10 roll numbers due to court orders:2201026842, 2201045468, 2201062554, 2201098871, 2201105924, 2201272135, 2201293503, 2201325697, 2402006180, 2402019194Other than these 10 candidates, the commission has not released SSC CGL 2017 Tier I result for 15 candidates who appeared in tier I exam twice and 47 candidates who had already been debarred by the commission for use of unfair means.Click here for more Jobs News