SSC CGL 2017 Final Result On November 15 Or Not

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the much awaited Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 final result on November 15. The CGL 2017 final result has been a topic of controversy with candidates who appeared in the final stages of selection taking to social media to complain about the delay in the result declaration.

Staff Selection Commission had released a clarification about CGL 2017 final result in August. The Commission clarified that the evaluation of Skill Test, which is the Tier III of SSC CGL selection process, takes about 3-4 months. The document verification process and skill test for CGL 2017 applicants was conducted in July this year.

The Commission eventually announced the tentative result date in September. The result which is expected on November 15 will be released on the Commission's official website.

However, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court recently asking to put a stay on issuing of joining letters to the selected candidates of CGL 2017, till the committee appointed by the apex court submits its report.

The top court had constituted a 7-member committee to suggest measures to make entrance exams meant for jobs and admissions in educational institutions fool proof.

The plea also sought restraining Staff Selection Commission (SSC) from conducting any further CGLE until the report is submitted and "the reforms suggested by this Committee, if any, are implemented".

