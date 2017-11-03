SSC CGL 2017: Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme For Tier II And III As per the official notification for Tier I result, Tier II and Tier III exam will be tentatively conducted between December 21 and December 24, 2017. The admit cards for the same will be made available at least 10 days before the exam.

After appearing in Tier I exam, 1,50,404 candidates have qualified for Tier II exam. While those who had applied for AAO and JSO posts too and have qualified for the same will have to appear in an additional paper too, every candidate will have to compulsorily appear for Paper I and Paper II in Tier II.

SSC CGL 2017 Tier II Exam Pattern

Tier II will also be computer-based exam while Tier III will be a descriptive paper. In Tier II, a acnadidate would compulsorily have to attempt Paper I and Paper II. Those appearing for JSO will also have to appear for Paper III and those appearing for AAO will also have to appear for Paper IV.



Paper I in Tier II will be Quantitative Abilities which will comprise 100 questions and carrying total 200 marks (each question will be worth 1 mark). Paper II will be English Language and Comprehension. This paper will have 200 questions making up a total of 200 marks (each question will be worth 1 mark).



Paper III will be only for those who had applied for JSO post and scored the



Paper IV will be only for those who had applied for AAO post and scored the



The exam will be of 2 hours duration. In tier II, there will be 0.25 negative marking in paper II (English language) for each wrong answer. In Paper I, III, and IV, for each wrong answer there will be 0.50 negative marking.

SSC CGL 2017 Tier III Exam Pattern

Tier III will be conducted in Pen-Paper mode. The exam will be of descriptive type where a candidate will be required to write an essay/letter/precis/applications. The exam will carry 100 marks and will be of 1 hour duration.



Staff Selection Commission, on October 30, released the result for SSC CGL 2017 Tier I exam conducted in August this year. Tier I was the preliminary exam and candidates who qualified Tier I will now have to appear for Tier II and Tier III exam. As per the official notification for SSC CGL 2017 Tier I result , Tier II and Tier III exam will be tentatively conducted between December 21 and December 24, 2017. The admit cards for the same will be made available at least 10 days before the exam. By the time the commission makes the admit cards for Tier II available, candidates can focus upon their preparation for Tier II and III.After appearing in Tier I exam, 1,50,404 candidates have qualified for Tier II exam. While those who had applied for AAO and JSO posts too and have qualified for the same will have to appear in an additional paper too, every candidate will have to compulsorily appear for Paper I and Paper II in Tier II.Tier II will also be computer-based exam while Tier III will be a descriptive paper. In Tier II, a acnadidate would compulsorily have to attempt Paper I and Paper II. Those appearing for JSO will also have to appear for Paper III and those appearing for AAO will also have to appear for Paper IV.Paper I in Tier II will be Quantitative Abilities which will comprise 100 questions and carrying total 200 marks (each question will be worth 1 mark). Paper II will be English Language and Comprehension. This paper will have 200 questions making up a total of 200 marks (each question will be worth 1 mark).Paper III will be only for those who had applied for JSO post and scored the required cut off marks in tier I. Paper III will be Statistics and will have 100 questions carrying 200 marks.Paper IV will be only for those who had applied for AAO post and scored the required cut off marks in tier I. Paper IV will be General Studies (finance and Accounting) and will have 100 questions carrying 200 marks.The exam will be of 2 hours duration. In tier II, there will be 0.25 negative marking in paper II (English language) for each wrong answer. In Paper I, III, and IV, for each wrong answer there will be 0.50 negative marking.Tier III will be conducted in Pen-Paper mode. The exam will be of descriptive type where a candidate will be required to write an essay/letter/precis/applications. The exam will carry 100 marks and will be of 1 hour duration.Click here for more Jobs News