SSC CGL 2017 Result Declared For Tier I; Check Cut Off

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), late evening on October 30, released the Common Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I 2017 exam result. The cut off this year for general candidates is considerably lower than last year. The cut off marks last year for general category candidates was 137.0 and this year it has lowered by 6 marks to 131.0. The cut offs for such candidates who applied for AAO or JSO posts are higher than the general cut offs. Candidates who have scored marks equal or more than the cut off marks will next appear in tier II and tier III exam. Here's how to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2017
Let us first take a look at the general cut offs, that is the cut off for all candidates who are deemed qualified for the tier II exam.
General - 131.00
OBC - 115.00
SC - 103.00
ST - 93.00
OH - 87.00
HH - 40.00
VH - 89.50
Ex. Servicemen - 73.50
The cut off for candidates who applied for JSO post is given below:
General - 151.00
OBC - 140.00
SC - 127.50
ST - 117.00
OH - 104.50
HH - 62.00
VH - 116.00
Candidates who have qualified for JSO post will appear for paper I, II and paper III (statistics) in tier II exam.
The cut off for candidates who had also applied for AAO post is given below:
General - 152.50
OBC - 140.50
SC - 129.00
ST - 123.00
OH - 113.50
HH - 79.00
Candidates who have qualified for AAO post will appear for paper I, II and paper IV (General Studies, Finance and Accounts) in tier II exam.
Only such candidates who had applied for and possess the necessary educational qualification for JSO and AAO post have been considered for paper III/paper IV respectively.
