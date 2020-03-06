SSC Releases Selection Post Answer Keys. Direct Link Here

SSC Selection Post answer keys can be accessed from ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the final answer keys along with the questions papers of Selection Post phase 7 recruitment. The SSC answer key has been released for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate and above Level candidates today on the official portal. The SSC Selection Post answer keys can be accessed from ssc.nic.in. The Commission, before this, had declared the result of computer based examination of Selection Post examinations of phase 7 on February 18, 2020.

In February, the Commission had also released the list of shortlisted candidates for next stage of scrutiny.

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 06.03.2020," the SSC said in a statement regarding Selection Post recruitment.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective question papers along with the final answer keys by using the link provided on SSC website.

This facility to download the SSC answer key will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e. from March 6 to April 5.

SSC Selection Post final answer key: Direct link here

Download SSC Selection Post final answer keys from the direct link provided here:

SSC Selection Post final answer key direct link

2,11,263 candidates completed applications in Graduation and above level posts out of which 50,646 candidates appeared for the examination.

1,21,572 candidates completed applications for Higher Secondary (10+2) level posts and 27,651 candidates appeared for the examination.

2,58,118 candidates completed applications for Matriculation level posts and out which 56,868 candidates appeared for the examination.

Click here for more Jobs News

