Skill Development Centers Will Be Opened In All Districts Of Odisha: Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday said skill development centers will be opened in all the districts of Odisha in phases to enhance skills, income and employment capability of youths indifferent trades. The Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister addressing a congregation at Dharmagarh said there will be regular employment Mela after the training for the placement of the trained youths in different organizations and companies.

Earlier Pradhan and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Kausal Kendra (PMKK) at Dharmagarh in Odisha's Kalahandi district.

The Dharmagarh PMKK spread over 15,000 square feet area, will impart vocational and skill training to at least 1000 youths every year.

Sri Sri said youths of India are having strength and capability, but they need proper direction and platform.

He said the goal should be that no one remain hungry and unemployed. He said with the modern skill training, the confidence of youths will increase.

He said the PMKK at Dharmagarh will start functioning from October and admission has started.

Sri Sri further said that it is programmed to open a branch of Sri Sri University in Kalahandi for which required land has already been earmarked.

Click here for more Jobs News