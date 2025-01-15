"From A Tier 500 College? Don't Expect Too Much": Viral Post Defending Rs 3.6 Lakh Salary Sparks Debate

The challenges of work-life balance and the struggles of low-salaried freshers have ignited lively discussions on social media platforms. With the rising cost of living, mounting bills, and healthcare expenses, young professionals find themselves navigating difficult employment conditions. Platforms like LinkedIn, Glassdoor, and Quora have amplified these debates, particularly around the adequacy of entry-level salaries in India. Many are questioning whether an annual package of Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh is sufficient to meet the financial demands of fresh graduates stepping into the workforce.

In the middle of this continuously ongoing debate, Abhishek Nair, a tech professional, sparked a big debate on X (formerly Twitter) by saying that a package of Rs 3.6 lakh is reasonable for those who graduate from 'Tier 500 colleges' with a shortage of programming skills.

"I might get in trouble, but this needs to be said: 3.6 LPA isn't bad if you're from a tier 500 college and lack programming skills. Don't expect a 1Cr package without a solid project portfolio. Don't expect too much if your resume's biggest highlight is your bachelor's," he wrote on X.

His post has been viewed more than 1 million times, and people are giving different reactions to it about salary, skill development, and the job scenario.

"No matter which tier college you are from and how much coding you know, what matters is you learn the application of your engineering skills and have standard coding skills in one language to implement it. That's it. Tiers would not matter at all," commented a user.

"These days, it's hard to figure out who is a real engineer or who is not an engineer, because they all have engineering degrees with 9 CGPAs." I don't sympathise with 3.6 LPA guys; take their fake engineering degree out; they aren't even worth getting hired as janitors," wrote another user.

"Many low-tier colleges need to focus more on skill development. During my campus visits for MBA hiring, I attended a pool campus placement where students from nearby colleges gathered to boost candidate numbers. Shockingly, I encountered a situation where I couldn't select even one candidate from a pool of 500. The primary reasons were poor communication skills, an inability to articulate answers to basic questions, a lack of subject depth, and limited exposure," commented a third user.