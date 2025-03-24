NIIT Limited Launches Course To Boost Undergraduates' Employability

NIIT Limited, India's leading skills and talent development corporation, has introduced a dual qualification programme for undergraduate (UG) students. The programme aims to enhance students' employability by providing them with industry-relevant skills, exposure to digital technologies, and practical experience.

The programme is designed to help students explore digital tools, acquire essential skills, and choose from different specialisation tracks that match their interests. It includes four key stages — Digital Proficiency, Digital Mastery, Role Specialisation, and Industry Experience — each comprising a series of courses that build expertise in specific domains.

The course also includes a six-month industry internship, providing students with hands-on experience and making them workplace-ready.

Interested students can apply for the programme by visiting the official website, www.niit.com. Those residing in and around Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore can also visit NIIT Learner Hub centres in person. The programme fee is Rs 2,25,000, plus 18% GST, with flexible payment options.

Vijay K Thadani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, NIIT Limited, said, “The gNIIT programme is meant for a vast population of Indian UG students who will now have the opportunity to utilise their three or four years of graduation to earn a dual qualification, acquire digital skills, and gain real-world experience through internships — making them employable.”

“While traditional degrees provide strong foundational knowledge, many graduates lack the essential digital skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital world. Designed for both tech and non-tech students, gNIIT bridges the skills gap to make learners real-world-ready. Backed by research and built for the future, it integrates digital skills, real-world projects, and industry internships to prepare students for evolving careers,” he added.